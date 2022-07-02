Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

MPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

