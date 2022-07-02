Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE opened at $52.83 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

