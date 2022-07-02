Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 62,092 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,974 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.