Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $120.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

