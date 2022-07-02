Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 757 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

