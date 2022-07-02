Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,096 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

