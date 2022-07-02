Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $274,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.81. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

