Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $91.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

