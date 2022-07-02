Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

