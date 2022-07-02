Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 22,002 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.