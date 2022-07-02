Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 403 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QCOM stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average of $154.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

