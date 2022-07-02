Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 96 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

