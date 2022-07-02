MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.13

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 2050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $793.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

