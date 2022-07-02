Mark Palamountain Sells 4,000 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $242.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 10.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 203,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 331.6% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 447,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 436,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. StockNews.com raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

