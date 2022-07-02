MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $257.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.55. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

