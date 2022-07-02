MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $9.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.44 on Monday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.
MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
