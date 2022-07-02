MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $9.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.44 on Monday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

