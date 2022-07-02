Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

