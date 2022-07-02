Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

