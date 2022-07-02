Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $156.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.