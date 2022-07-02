Mary Harris Acquires 3,943 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,192.71).

ITV stock opened at GBX 65.62 ($0.81) on Friday. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.36 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.90 ($1.61). The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITV shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 64 ($0.79) to GBX 66 ($0.81) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114 ($1.40).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

