Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.58

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 23219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several research firms recently commented on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get Matterport alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.