Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

