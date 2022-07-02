Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 1,521 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $17,445.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MCW opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -94.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

