MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,576 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,362,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,588,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,018,000 after buying an additional 397,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MDU opened at $27.67 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

