Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

