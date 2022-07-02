Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

