Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

