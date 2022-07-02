MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.45.

MEG opened at C$17.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.85 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 3.0448451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$1,808,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,688,132.90. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789 over the last three months.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

