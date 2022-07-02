MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) COO Sells $332,577.30 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:MLNK opened at $17.66 on Friday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
About MeridianLink (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
