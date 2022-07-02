MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) COO Sells $332,577.30 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $17.66 on Friday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLNK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

