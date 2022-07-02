Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

