Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lessened by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.