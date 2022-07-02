MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

