Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Cut to €10.70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.90 ($11.60) to €10.70 ($11.38) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.80 ($11.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.11) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.06) to €9.80 ($10.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of OUKPY opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

