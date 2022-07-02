Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.36

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 1737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 6.8%.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.
