Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.36

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 1737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.