Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MU. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

