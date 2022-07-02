Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS.
NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.
MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.
Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Micron Technology (MU)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.