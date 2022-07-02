Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,996,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,695,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,350,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,880,000 after acquiring an additional 700,826 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,029,000 after acquiring an additional 916,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 873,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,033,000 after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

