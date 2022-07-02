Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS.
Shares of MU stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.
About Micron Technology (Get Rating)
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
