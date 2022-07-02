Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. Micron Technology has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

