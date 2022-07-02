Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.28, but opened at $52.59. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 567,530 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

