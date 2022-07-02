Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $201.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $212.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $175.45 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average is $199.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $656,403,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

