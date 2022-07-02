MKM Partners Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to C$13.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.49.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 306.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $3,962,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

