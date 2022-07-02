Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after purchasing an additional 943,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,443,535 shares in the company, valued at $926,816,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $287,626,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,029 shares of company stock worth $60,093,195. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.41. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

