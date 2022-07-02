Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Kempen & Co cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Molecular Partners stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

