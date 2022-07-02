Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $57.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

