Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.98

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 2733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,680,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

