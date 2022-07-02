Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

