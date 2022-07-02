Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) Shares Up 0.5%

Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 1,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (SPXZ)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.