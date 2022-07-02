Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 790 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

