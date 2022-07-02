Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

