National Bank Financial Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$22.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPGYF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.03.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

